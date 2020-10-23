Askok Leyland unveils two trucks in the ICV segment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen its presence in the Intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment, commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Thursday introduced two new trucks BOSS LE and BOSS LX. According to Anuj Kathuria, chief operating officer of Ashok Leyland, ICVs are witnessing a faster revival in the industry and there is a spurt in demand.

The new launches are aimed at expanding the portfolio to capture a larger market share in the ICV segment, he added. “We have been steadily gaining market share in the ICV segment for the past eight years and our brand BOSS has been leading that growth.

From 6 per cent market share in FY12, we are now selling over 20 per cent ICVs in the Indian market. With the new BOSS LE and LX, we have further improved on our USPs of higher fuel economy and durability, making it a compelling choice for our customers,” said Kathuria.

The two trucks are meant for a range of sectors like courier, poultry, white goods, e-commerce and agri-perishable. The company said that customers can choose from two cabin options and expect multiple improvements over BS-IV technology such as up to seven per cent higher fluid efficiency, up to five per cent better tyre life, up to 30 per cent longer service interval and up to five per cent lower maintenance cost. Prices of these models start at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).