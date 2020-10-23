STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ESIC extends coverage of health insurance scheme to Arunachal Pradesh

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Central Government for notifying the district of Papum Pare, under ESI Scheme.

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Insurance

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended its health insurance scheme ESI to Arunachal Pradesh.

"In its continuous endeavour to cover more workers under ESI Scheme, Government of India has now extended the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Scheme for the first time to Arunachal Pradesh, with effect from 1st November, 2020," a labour ministry statement said.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Central Government for notifying the district of Papum Pare, under ESI Scheme.

All factories located in the district of Papum Pare of Arunachal Pradesh employing 10 or more persons shall become eligible for coverage under the ESI Act, 1948.

The facility of online registration under the ESI Scheme is available on the website www.esic.in and also on the "Shram Suvidha Portal" of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

No physical documents are required to be submitted for registration under ESI Act.

The employees working in these factories, earning wages up to Rs 21,000 per month (Rs 25 thousand per month for persons with disability) shall be eligible for coverage under the ESI Scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Employees State Insurance Corporation health insurance scheme ESI Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp