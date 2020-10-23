STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ONGC, Oil India pick up all oil & gas blocks on offer

These blocks have the potential to produce around $400-450 mn

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

ONGC

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  All oil and gas exploration blocks that went under the hammer in the fifth round of bidding were picked up by state-owned ONGC and Oil India Ltd (OIL). According to officials, the 11 blocks which were offered under the latest round have the potential to produce around $400-450 million (Rs 3,000-3,300 crore).

Oil sector regulator Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) said in a notice on Thursday that the bidding round under India’s Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OLAP) had seen ONGC winning seven blocks, while the remaining four went to OIL. The only private bidder who participated in the round-Invenire Petrodyne-did not win the bid it made for a single block, which ONGC won.

The remaining ten blocks saw only one bidder each, with ONGC the sole bidder for six blocks and OIL the sole bidder for the rest. The fourth round of bidding had also seen little participation from private bidders with just eight bids received for the seven blocks that went under the hammer.

All seven had been awarded to ONGC. The 11 blocks which went under the hammer in the fifth round are spread across eight sedimentary basins-eight are land blocks (six in Category-I basin and one each in Category II and III basins), two shallow-water blocks (one each in Category-I and II basins) and one ultra-deepwater block (Category-I basin).

Including the fifth round, 105 blocks have been awarded under the OALP bidding system so far. Of these, Vedanta has won 51 blocks, OIL has won 25, and ONGC 24.  However, while there had been significant private sector interest in earlier rounds, the last few have not seen the same kind of participation. So far, the total area that has been auctioned out stands at 1.56 lakh square kilometers.

The licensing policy has also been tweaked in February 2019, with blocks in little or unexplored category-II and -III basins now being awarded to companies offering to carry out maximum exploration programmes. Earlier, licenses had been awarded to companies who offered the maximum share of oil and gas to the government.  

According to officials, the OALP offers bidders reduced royalty rates, no oil cess, marketing, and pricing freedom, freedom to carve out blocks they are interested in, and exploration permission forthe entire contract period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONGC
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp