RBI board holds review meet to take stock of economic situation, other challenges

Published: 23rd October 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 07:02 PM

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Reserve Bank's central board on Friday held a meeting to discuss, among other things, the economic situation and other challenges.

The meeting, which was held through video conferencing, also deliberated on the issues concerning financial stability in the present context.

"The board reviewed the current economic situation, continued global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank. The board also discussed the working of sub-committees of the central board and the local boards and deliberated on the aspects related to financial stability in the present milieu," the RBI said in a release.

Apart from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other central bank functionaries, the meeting was attended by N Chandrasekaran, Ashok Gulati, Manish Sabharwal, Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Dilip S Shanghvi, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi.

The finance ministry was represented by Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services.

It was the 585th meeting of the RBI Central Board.

