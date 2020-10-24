STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

BSE inks MoU with ICCI to support SMEs, start-ups in listing

To make this a real success, ICCI will conduct various networking activities, awareness camps, interactive sessions and business events.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Stock exchange BSE on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, and promote their listing on the exchange.

Through this association, ICCI will offer assistance in evaluating SMEs and start-ups for listing on BSE SME board, BSE said in a statement.

Besides, it will also sensitise the investor network about listed SMEs and start-ups.

ICCI will offer industry connections to respective BSE start-ups globally and support entrepreneurship nationwide through knowledge transmission on government announced programs, acceleration fund, international presence and global business relations, it said.

To make this a real success, ICCI will conduct various networking activities, awareness camps, interactive sessions and business events.

"As India's leading stock exchange, it's our responsibility to support the government's nation-building exercise," BSE SME and Startups Head Ajaykumar Thakur said.

"Through ICCI, we believe more start-ups and SMEs will get adequate exposure on the benefits of listing on an exchange and will be able to comprehend the functioning of the capital market in a better way," Thakur added.

Recently, BSE tied up with Telangana government and SME networking portal GlobalLinker to help MSMEs in raising equity funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE ICCI
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp