Deadline for filing FY19 GST annual returns extended till December 31

GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

Published: 24th October 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday extended the deadline for furnishing GST annual returns for FY 2018-19 by two months till December 31.

The government had last month extended the last date for filing GST annual return and audit report for the 2018-19 fiscal by a month till October 31, 2020.

In a statement, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the government has been receiving a number of representations regarding need to extend due date for filing Annual Return (Form GSTR-9) and Reconciliation Statement (Form GSTR-9C) for FY 2018-19.

The representations have been made on the grounds that due to the COVID-19 pandemic related lockdown and restrictions, normal business operations have still not been possible in several parts of the country, it said.

The statement said it has been requested that the due dates for the same be extended beyond October 31, 2020 to enable the businesses and auditors to comply in this regard.

"In view of the same, on the recommendations of the GST Council, it has been decided to extend the due date for filing Annual Return (Form GSTR-9/GSTR-9A) and Reconciliation Statement (FORM GSTR-9C) for Financial Year 2018-19 from October 31, 2020 to December 31, 2020," the CBIC said.

GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.

GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

Furnishing of the annual return is mandatory only for taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover of above Rs 2 crore while reconciliation statement is to be furnished only by the registered persons having aggregate turnover above Rs 5 crore.

