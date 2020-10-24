STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government may undo LTCG on start-up investments 

The move is an effort to incentivise domestic angel and venture capital funds to invest more in new Indian firms and broaden their funding sources. 

Published: 24th October 2020 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry may accept a Parliamentary committee’s recommendation on removing Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on investments by funds in unlisted shares of start-ups.

The move is an effort to incentivise domestic angel and venture capital funds to invest more in new Indian firms and broaden their funding sources. 

Top revenue officials said, “the recommendation of the standing committee has taken on an urgency now as the Delhi bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal has recently has held that indirect transfer of Indian assets through a structured deal abroad will not attract capital gain.” 

The Standing Committee on Finance had last month suggested that ILTCG on sale of unlisted securities issued by Indian start-ups should be exempt for at least two years, to give them parity with listed securities and to incentivise Indian funds to invest in start-ups.

Most foreign angel, venture and other funds have been investing in Indian start-ups through deals registered in low tax countries such as Singapore. 

However, of late, Indian tax authorities have been demanding LTCG for these deals, leading to a spate of litigation.

However, the Delhi bench of the ITAT’s ruling in a case concerning Augustus Capital Pte Ltd, which had routed its investments and sale of equity as an incubator in Indian companies through Singapore, has said that LTCG could not be imposed on the firm since Explanation 6 and 7 of Section 9 (1)(i) of the Income Tax Act allow small shareholders, such as VC funds who do not transfer management control and deal in less than 5 per cent of the equity of a firm, to be out of the ambit of the section for taxation purposes. 

“Under such circumstances it makes no sense to say that Indian venture funds should pay 20 per cent LTCG while foreign funds should not because they structure their deals abroad,” pointed out revenue department officials.

“We are consequently thinking of doing away with LTCG (in these cases,” they added.

Tribunal judgement may result policy tweaks

While Indian tax authorities have been demanding LTCG on start-up funding through deals registered in low-tax countries, the Income Tax tribunal has ruled that these agreements fall outside the ambit of taxation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Long Term Capital Gains Finance Ministry
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp