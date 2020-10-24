STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, having considered the request made by ICICI Bank, has granted approval to close down.

Published: 24th October 2020 06:50 PM

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ICICI Bank on Saturday said it has shut down operations in Sri Lanka after getting approval from the Sri Lankan monetary authority.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, having considered the request made by ICICI Bank, has granted approval to close down business operation of the bank in Sri Lanka and cancel the licence issued to it, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The Director of Bank Supervision being satisfied with the bank complying with the terms and conditions imposed by the Monetary Board, the licence issued to the bank to carry on banking business in Sri Lanka is cancelled with effect from October 23, 2020," the private sector lender said.

