STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IL&FS resolves Rs 1,460 crore debt in Q2, misses target

The company added that it will rollover the Rs 7,300 crore shortfall compared to its target to subsequent quarters.

Published: 24th October 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

ILFS_CRISIS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two years after taking control of insolvent Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), the company’s new board has resolved Rs 19,100 crore, or roughly 19 per cent, of the company’s debt as of the end of the September quarter.

In its second quarterly asset resolution status update, IL&FS said it has addressed Rs 1,460 crore of additional debt during July-September period by way of selling its education business, recovery from non-IL&FS group entities, increase in cash balances, and debt repayment in green (solvent) entities.

The company added that it will rollover the Rs 7,300 crore shortfall compared to its target to subsequent quarters.

“The delay has been mainly caused on account of significant impact of COVID-19, which has added time and logistical complexities in the process of completing discussions with stakeholders and in obtaining approvals from lenders, regulators and judicial authorities,” IL&FS said.

However, the new management of the infrastructure financier maintained its target of addressing Rs 50,000 crore, out of the group’s outstanding debt of over Rs 1 lakh crore, by March 2021.

The additional debt that the company expects to address in the quarter includes resolving Rs 8,150 crore through a proposed Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) for which it has received an “in-principle” approval.

IL&FS’ official target is to resolve Rs 56,300 crore debt this fiscal year, against an earlier target of Rs 57,240 crore.

Quarter wise, the revised target of debt resolution is Rs 32,300 crore for Q3, and another Rs 18,000 crore for the March quarter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services IL&FS
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp