STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tech Mahindra net profit falls 5.3 per cent to Rs 1,064 crore

In terms of industry segments, communications accounted for 39.3 per cent of the company’s total revenues and reported a de-growth of 5.8 per cent y-o-y.

Published: 24th October 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tech Mahindra reported a 5.3 per cent decline year-on-year in net profit during the second quarter (Q2FY21) at Rs 1,064.60 crore against Rs 1,164.30 crore in the corresponding period of last year. It also announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share.

According to details released by the firm, its consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 3.3 per cent to Rs 9,371.80 crore from Rs 9,069 crore a year ago, while earnings before taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,703 crore compared to Rs 1,501 crore a year ago. 

In terms of industry segments, communications accounted for 39.3 per cent of the company’s total revenues and reported a de-growth of 5.8 per cent y-o-y. Manufacturing, which accounted for 16.1 per cent of revenues, fell by 12 per cent. 

The verticals which reported substantial revenue growth were Media, Technology and Entertainment, BFSI, and Retail, Transport, and Logistics. Geography-wise, the revenue from the Americas, which accounted for 48.4 per cent of its revenues saw a 1.9 per cent decline y-o-y. Revenues from Europe also fell by 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

“We are witnessing demand revival across multiple segments, as customers have accelerated their pace of digital transformation. Our focus on creating Human Centered Experiences will enable us to capture increased spends on consumerisation, as businesses try to stay relevant in the current environment,” CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said. 

The new deals won during Q2FY21 were worth $208 million compared to $1,079 million a year ago for communications services. For enterprise services, new deals won stood at around $214 million. The number of active clients for the quarter stood at 988. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tech Mahindra Net profit EBITDA
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp