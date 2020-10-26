Gold falls Rs 59; silver tumbles Rs 753

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell Rs 59 to Rs 51,034 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous session closed at Rs 51,093 per 10 gram. Silver also tanked Rs 753 to Rs 62,008 per kilogram from Rs 62,761 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were fell marginally from their previous close to quote at USD 1,901.30 per ounce and USD 24.26 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded weak on firm dollar index which kept prices under pressure on stalled stimulus progress," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.