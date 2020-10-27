STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NCLT grants 90 more days to DHFL for resolution process of the company

DHFL is the first financial services company which has been sent to the NCLT under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC).

Published: 27th October 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

DHFL

DHFL (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lenders of troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will have to wait longer as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed 90 days extension for the resolution process of the company till January 5, 2021.

The Centre had imposed the lockdown from March 25 till May 31, 2020. However, in Maharashtra, the lockdown was extended until July 31, 2020, and therefore a period of 129 days should be excluded from the CIRP process, the administrator of DHFL had argued.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the extension for the resolution process of the company, and has also allowed the exclusion of the time of lockdown from the CIRP process.

DHFL is the first financial services company which has been sent to the NCLT under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC). Last year in November, the RBI had superseded its board and placed it under a three-member advisory committee comprising Rajiv Lall, executive chairman of IDFC First Bank; NS Kannan, MD of ICICI Prudential Life, and NS Venkatesh, CEO of the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

 The company owed over Rs 83,800 crore to the banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders. Out of this, about Rs 74,000 crore was secured, while over Rs 9,800 crore was unsecured.
Recently, it attracted bids from  many bidders including Adani Properties, Piramal Enterprises and Oaktree Capital which offered Rs 28,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DHFL NCLT
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp