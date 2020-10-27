STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Samsung working on foldable smartphones with pop-up camera

Some sketches depict a Galaxy Z Fold device with a pop-up camera that raises from the half of the phone that has the cover display.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung outlet

Picture for representational purpose

By IANS

SEOUL: Samsung is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone with a pop-up camera that would be the company's first phone with this camera mechanism.

The smartphone maker filed the patent with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office).

It clearly describes a foldable phone featuring a pop-up mechanism inside one of the two halves of the device, reports SamMobile.

Some sketches depict a Galaxy Z Fold device with a pop-up camera that raises from the half of the phone that has the cover display.

Others reveal a foldable device that conceals its pop-up camera module inside the other half.

"Furthermore, some sketches reveal that the pop-up camera would replace the main rear-facing camera system," the report said.

Samsung has also filed a patent for three foldable smartphone designs with cutouts for inner cameras.

All three of those have a cutout on the front display so that the cameras present inside can be used even when the phone is closed.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samsung foldable smartphone
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp