STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI bans Yash Birla, others from market for 2 years

The prospectus permitted the interim deployment of proceeds as an investment in liquid instruments only and did not permit such deployment of funds as ICDs. 

Published: 27th October 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Markets regulator Security Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd, Yashovardhan Birla and eight others from the securities market for two years for mis-utilisation of initial public offering (IPO) proceeds.

Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd (BPML), which came out with offer documents in March 2011, had floated its over Rs 65 crore IPO in June 2011. The regulator found that the company made misstatements in the prospectus with regards to the objects of the IPO.

While around 75 per cent of the proceeds were promised to be utilised in setting up of Evolve Med Spa centres under the ‘objects of the issue’ in the prospectus, no such centres have been set up ultimately, Sebi said. Similarly, 15 such centres were promised to be set up by the end of March 2012, but not a single centre was set up by that time, it added.

Sebi also said, 50 per cent of the proceeds or Rs 31.54 crore were deployed as inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) to group companies, out of which 60 per cent of ICD’s were never returned to the company. 
This was in stark contrast to the objects of the IPO or the interim use of funds as stated in the prospectus.

The prospectus permitted the interim deployment of proceeds as an investment in liquid instruments only and did not permit such deployment of funds as ICDs. “The fact that funds of IPO proceeds would be deployed as ICDs to group companies of BPML as against the setting up of Evolve Centers was never disclosed in the prospectus. In fact, the prospectus never contemplated that funds would be deployed as ICDs to group companies within five days from the receipt of IPO proceeds without any event of exigency,” Sebi noted.  

Through such acts, the entities violated the provisions of ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the regulator said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI IPO
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp