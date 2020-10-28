STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bharti Airtel shares close with over 4 pc gain as company logs highest-ever quarterly revenue

The stock, which gained 12.65 per cent to Rs 487.80 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 451.45, up 4.26 per cent.

Published: 28th October 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Airtel logos

Representational image. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Bharti Airtel closed with over 4 per cent gain on Wednesday after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations.

The stock, which gained 12.65 per cent to Rs 487.80 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 451.45, up 4.26 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 3.38 per cent to close at Rs 448. During the day, it zoomed 12.61 per cent to Rs 488.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 10,066.14 crore to Rs 2,46,291.14 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 39.07 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 12.35 crore units on the NSE during the day.

The country''s second largest telecom operator, on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations, helping it narrow losses in the July-September period.

Consolidated revenue rose 22 per cent to Rs 25,785 crore in the September quarter while net loss narrowed to Rs 763 crore.

The quarterly showing was bolstered by an all-round growth across the portfolio -- geographies and segments, and rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) as well as strong 4G additions.

The net loss (before exceptional items) for the second quarter financial year 2021 was at Rs 744 crore while loss after exceptional items stood at Rs 763 crore.

Airtel''s revenue at Rs 25,785 crore in the just-concluded quarter marked the "highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues".

In the September quarter, India revenue rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,747 crore led by strong 4G customer momentum. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel shares Sensex
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp