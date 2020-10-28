STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sugar consumption stagnant in India; need to bust myths about its use: Government

The country's annual sugar consumption stood at 25-26 million tonnes, while production reached 27.5 million tonnes in the 2019-20 season ending September.

Published: 28th October 2020 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Cane crop damage due to flooding may lead to a hike in sugar prices

Image for representational purpose only (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said there is a need to address "myths and misgivings" about sugar consumption in India, as the per capita consumption of the sweetener has remained stagnant for the last three years at 19 kilogram.

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, after launching industry body ISMA's portal 'http://meetha.org' said India is one of the world's largest consumers of sugar but per capita consumption has remained stagnant at 19 kg, much lower than the world's average per capita consumption of 23.50 kg.

The country's annual sugar consumption stood at 25-26 million tonnes, while production reached 27.5 million tonnes in the 2019-20 season ending September.

"There are a lot of myths going around about sugar and sugar consumption without scientific basis. This misinformation multiplies much faster than the truth multiplies. Therefore, it is very important to come up with scientific information so that people can make very informed decisions," Pandey said.

Pandey further said there is also "misunderstanding" about Indian sugar abroad. "Somehow, it has been created that Indian sugar industry or Indian sugar is not as good as perhaps the Brazilian sugar or Thai sugar which is not the case," he said.

To counter the false narrative, the Secretary said that Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) through its portal 'http://meetha.org' and social media campaigns aims to educate people with right and scientific information about sugar.

He suggested the industry body to launch the portal in regional and foreign languages as well for better reach.

The Secretary also mentioned that sugar consumption depends on many parameters such as economic growth, consumption pattern and expenditure.

Echoing similar views, Joint Secretary in the Food Ministry Subodh Kumar Singh said that there is "a campaign against sugar and sugar products in India that they are harmful and are the main cause of obesity and diabetes."

"We are a sugar producing country and have surplus sugar. But our per capita consumption is very less. This is because rich people who can afford do not want to eat sugar. Something is going against sugar.

Through 'http://meeta.org' we will inform the people about good effects of consuming sugar," he added.

For example, in Israel, per capita sugar consumption is 60 kg. "If sugar is harmful, it should be harmful in all developed and other countries where sugar consumption is more than the world's average," he noted.

ISMA President Vivek M Pittie said sugar has been "victim of misgivings" and added that consuming sugar in limits is not that bad for health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp