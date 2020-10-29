STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre’s fiscal deficit shoots up to 115 per cent in April-September as revenue shrinks steadily

The deficit at the end of the first six months of the previous financial year was 92.6 per cent of the annual target.

Published: 29th October 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Fiscal deficit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government’s fiscal deficit for the first six months of the year shot up to 114.8 per cent of the budget estimate on the back of a huge drop in revenue collections.

Monthly accounts statistics released by the Controller General of Accounts shows revenue collections in the April-September remained poor at Rs 5.65 lakh crore or just 25.2 per cent of the annual budget estimates, while expenditure stood at Rs 14.79 lakh crore or 48.6 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The revenue collections were 41.6 per cent of the collections in the same period last year, reflecting the 
impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy. “The fiscal deficit which stood at Rs 9.14 lakh crore is 
extremely high. Though the Government has already increased its borrowing programme to a record Rs 12 lakh crore. If revenue collection trends remain muted through the rest of the year, we may end up borrowing more,” said Finance Ministry officials.   

The fiscal deficit for the year had been pegged at Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of the GDP in the Budget. The Government collected about Rs 4.58 lakh crore as tax revenues (net to Centre) which was 28 per cent of BE and 36.8 per cent of collections in the same period last year. 

Non-tax revenues which include disinvestment receipts too were hit by the pandemic and stood at Rs 92,274 crore, or 24  per cent of BE. The government also collected Rs 14,635 crore as non-debt capital receipts, which included recovery of loans. The record mid-year deficit was despite attempts by the government to curb unnecessary expenditure through a string of fiats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fiscal deficit India Economy Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp