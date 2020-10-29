STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee slumps 23 paise, settles at settle at 74.10 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 93.49.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee continued its downward journey on Thursday, sliding another 23 paise to settle at 74.10 against the US dollar, tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency amid global risk aversion.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.02 against the greenback, then lost further ground and finally closed at 74.10 against the American currency, showing a fall of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated by 16 paise to settle at more than one-month low of 73.87 against the US currency. The local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.94 and a low of 74.16 against the greenback.

"The slide for the rupee continues, as it slips below the 74/USD level, INR is now trading at a 2-month low. The US dollar has strengthened as investors flock to a safe haven in times of uncertainty."

"The rising number of COVID-19 cases has forced governments in a few EU countries to enforce lockdown," said Nish Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Millwood Kane International - an Investment consulting firm.

Bhatt further said that reports are emerging that the Indian government is finalising the next stimulus package to boost sentiment and bring growth back on track.

"Going forward a clear outcome from the US election, clarity on stimulus package from the US, and the Indian government will guide the INR," Bhatt said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 93.49.

On the equity market front, BSE index Sensex was trading 291.74 points lower at 39,630.72, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 80.45 points to 11,649.15.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,130.98 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.87 per cent to USD 38.78 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp