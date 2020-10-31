STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Air India flies over one million passengers to safety of their homes

Air India achieved a historic milestone of flying over one million passengers into and from the country ever since the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Published: 31st October 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air India achieved a historic milestone of flying over one million passengers into and from the country ever since the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

From the launch of Vande Bharat flights on May 7, Air India carried over one million passengers covering 74 destinations in 54 countries  and operating 7,791 flights till date under Vande Bharat Mission and Air Transport Bubble arrangements, said a statement.  Going by the sheer number of passengers and number of countries covered, this is one of the biggest evacuation exercise by any civil airline. A further 1,600 flights are planned till December.

Air India had risen to the occasion to fly two Jumbo aircrafts to evacuate stranded nationals from Wuhan in January, thus scripting probably the first medical evacuation flight of this magnitude. Since then, the saga of evacuation flights continues... Tokyo, Paris, Rome, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, London and eventually to most corners of the world, where no Indian carrier has ever flown into.

Air India has ramped up its operations to countries like the UK, connecting London with several cities in India, like Cochin and Goa. It is set to launch flights to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia in November under the Air Bubble system.

Working with the Government under the Mission Lifeline UDAN, Air India has been ensuring that critical medical supplies and other essential items from overseas reach every corner of India. Besides, multiple flights are being operated to distribute medical supplies to various countries. Air India is flying currently to over 50 domestic destinations. It is set to launch the much-awaited Amritsar-Nanded flight from November 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp