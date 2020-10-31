STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Commission to submit report on November 9

The 15th Finance Commission, headed by N.K Singh, has concluded its deliberations and will submit its final report on November 9 to the President of India.

Published: 31st October 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh

15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The 15th Finance Commission, headed by NK Singh, has concluded its deliberations and will submit its final report on November 9 to the President of India. The report will set the new fiscal roadmap for Centre and the state finances over the next few years.

The FFC was constituted on November 27, 2017 after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and was suppose to recommend the fund-sharing formula between the Centre and states from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

However, its term was extended by 11 months and it submitted an initial report just for 2020-21.  The second report, which contains recommendations for 2021-22 to 2025-26 is crucial since it comes at a time when the Centre and states are both facing a massive crisis.

The report will factor in the unpaid GST compensation dues to States, revenue projections, and views on future compensation to be paid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Commission NK Singh 15th Finance Commission
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp