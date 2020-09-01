STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MG Motor India post 41.2 per cent increase in retail sales in August

With the support of state government in Delhi, the company hopes that the EV category would see a further increase in momentum soon, MG Motor India said.

MG Motors

For representational purposes. (Photo | Facebook, MG Motor India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  MG Motor India on Tuesday reported a 41.2 per cent increase in its retail sales at 2,851 units in August.

The company had sold 2,018 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The recently-launched Hector Plus is witnessing significant traction from the family segment as people begin to travel with easing restrictions, while there was good traction in the electric vehicle (EV) segment as well, it added.

MG Motor India, Director - Sales, Rakesh Sidana said, "We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritising vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season.

The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season, he added. The company is also getting ready for the launch of its new SUV Gloster by Diwali this year, the company said.

