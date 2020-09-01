STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Supreme Court grants telcos 10 years to pay AGR dues, tough road ahead for Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea may no longer be staring at an immediate, and ignominious, insolvency, but there is no guarantee the ten year timeframe will save it from such a fate down the road.

Published: 01st September 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

The Supreme Court on Monday chose to allow telecom companies 10 years to pay their remaining AGR dues to the government, with 10 per cent of the total to be paid before March 31, 2021. The keenly awaited verdict also removes the fog of uncertainty surrounding the telecom sector, and companies such as Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel can now plan finances around a staggered schedule instead of facing a very difficult one-shot payment requirement.

However, this relief is not equally fortuitous for all parties in question, and the way share prices behaved after the verdict show what investors think Bharti Airtel’s and Vodafone Idea’s prospects are. 

Vodafone Idea may no longer be staring at an immediate, and ignominious, insolvency, but there is no guarantee the ten year timeframe will save it from such a fate down the road. According to analysts speaking ahead of the verdict, the company would find any timeframe shorter than 15 years extremely difficult to service. For Bharti Airtel, with far healthier finances and capital, any staggered payment system would come as a significant boost.

Not surprisingly, as of 12 pm on Monday, Airtel stock prices had shot up nearly 6 per cent. In stark contrast, Vodafone Idea scrip plunged over 17 per cent in less than half an hour after the judgement was read.

Vodafone Idea’s problem is cash—in that, it doesn’t have much. After accounting for the already paid Rs 7,854 crore, the company still needs to pay Rs 50,400 crore to the government. Airtel has to pay around half of that at Rs 26,000-odd crore. But, with both of VIL's promoters having ruled out any chance of further capital infusions, it has been left with a cash balance of just Rs 3,450 crore as of the end of June this year.

Writing after the SC had shot down a 20-year payment schedule as untenable last month, Motilal Oswal analysts had said in a note that a shorter time-frame would put pressure on Vodafone Idea’s cash flows.
“A 20/15/10-year grant would result in Bharti seeing an annual cash outgo of Rs 2,600 crore/Rs 3,000 crore/Rs 3,900. VIL’s cash outgo will be Rs 5,100 crore/Rs 5,900 crore/Rs 7,500 crore at an 8% interest rate respectively,” the analysts had written, adding that Vodafone Idea will have to hike prices significantly to meet its liabilities.

However, the company is already bleeding subscribers and hiking prices may  not be a winning move. According to analysts, it will need to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 73 per cent to meet its obligations. But such a tariff hike, if followed by its rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio, would see their own earnings rise a whopping 42 per cent and 77 per cent respectively.

NCLT to decide on spectrum sale

Meanwhile, on the other crucial question of whether bankrupt firms such as Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications may sell their spectrum licenses as part of their resolution plans, the SC said that this issue would be decided by the bankruptcy court—National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

In its final order, the bench asked the Managing Director (MDs) or Chief Executive Officer (CEOs) of the liable companies to furnish an undertaking or personal guarantee within four weeks for the payment of dues. It also warned them that failure to pay the installments would incur penalties, interest and contempt of court charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court sc AGR dues AGR vodafone idea Bharti Airtel Tata Teleservices
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp