STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

38 mines to be offered in auction for commercial purposes: Coal Ministry

According to the Ministry, Dolesara, Jarekela, and Jharpalam-Tangarghat coal mines were added to the 1st Tranche of Auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Published: 03rd September 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Coal Mine

Image of a coal mine for representational purpose (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: The list of coal mines for sale of coal has been amended and 38 mines will be offered for auction for commercial mining, the Ministry of Coal said here on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, Dolesara, Jarekela, and Jharpalam-Tangarghat coal mines were added to the 1st Tranche of Auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. "Withdrawal of Morga South Coal Mine from the 1st Tranche of Auction under the MMDR Act, 1957. Withdrawal of Fatehpur East, Madanpur (North), Morga-II, and Sayang coal mines from the 11th Tranche of Auction under the CM(SP) Act, 2015," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement informing about the withdrawal of coal mines from the auction list.

The auction process for coal mines for commercial mining was launched on June 18, 2020. "Therefore, 38 coal mines are offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th Tranche of Auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under MMDR Act, 1957," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ministry of Coal Dolesara mines Mining auction
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp