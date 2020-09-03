STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Infosys to acquire US based engineering firm 'Kaleidoscope Communication' for $ 42 million

This is the second acquisition of Infosys after it acquired Simplus, a Salesforce consulting and advisory firm  for $250 million.

Published: 03rd September 2020 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys logo (Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Even as Infosys reported flat growth in Q1, FY21, Q2 is expected to bring a notable improvement coupled with strong deal flow as it is all set to acquire US based product design and engineering firm  Kaleidoscope Innovation for $ 42 million (Rs 308 crore).

This is the second acquisition of Infosys after it acquired Simplus, a Salesforce consulting and advisory firm  for $250 million.

The acquisition of Kaleidoscope Communication is expected to strengthen the firm's health-tech vertical which witnessed a robust growth amidst the COVID pandemic.

Kaleidoscope designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables. It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents.

Infosys said that the acquisition demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovate for its clients, and make a meaningful impact on human lives by combining cutting-edge technologies and experiences to revolutionize patient care, treatment, diagnostics and consumer health across the world.

ALSO READ | Infosys to hire 12,000 workers in US by 2022 amidst higher H1-B visa denials

“This acquisition further strengthens our digital offerings at the intersection of new software technologies and medical devices - a sector that is expected to witness significant investments and consumerization in the post-COVID era.

"Our clients will benefit from the combination of Kaleidoscope’s strong upstream offerings of product innovation and design, and Infosys’ stack of product engineering, validation and commercialisation services at a global scale. We are excited to welcome Kaleidoscope Innovation and its leadership team into the Infosys family, as part of Infosys Engineering Services portfolio,” Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said in a statement.

The acquisition is said to close in the second quarter of FY21, subject to customary closing conditions. 

With the onset of pandemic, the valuations of smaller, mid-size firms has plummeted  with large companies eyeing acquisitions to consolidate their presence in niche markets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Infosys Kaleidoscope Communication
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp