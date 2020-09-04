STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PNGRB issues force majeure guidelines for city gas operators

Many of these projects have now been heavily disrupted due to the pandemic, lockdowns and the summer’s mass reverse migration of labour.

Published: 04th September 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the pandemic and subsequent restrictions having delayed, or fully halted, most major infrastructure projects, Thursday saw the oil and gas sector regulator—Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) — releasing a set of force majeure norms for City Gas Distribution (CGD) firms. 

Force majeure is a liability-related clause added to contracts which stipulates that in the event of natural or unavoidable catastrophes, the parties to the contract will not be held in breach if they are unable to fulfill the terms of the agreement.

In the case of CGD entities, a force majeure is required since the PNGRB issues city gas licences permitting these entities to retail CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households on the basis of them committing to work on infrastructure projects such as the laying of gas pipelines and setting up dispensing stations.

Many of these projects have now been heavily disrupted due to the pandemic, lockdowns and the summer’s mass reverse migration of labour. While many CGD firms had claimed force majeure, they had not been recognised due to the absence of such norms. 

On Thursday, PNGRB fixed this issue. “In the event of authorized entity being rendered unable to perform any obligation required to be performed by it as per the work program, due to force majeure, the relative obligation of the entity affected by such force majeure shall be suspended for the period during which such force majeure lasts,” the regulator said. 

These conditions include war/hostilities, major riots or civil commotion, natural calamities such as earthquake and floods, and “restrictions imposed by central or state government” that prevent or delay project execution. The duration of the force majeure would be decided by the regulator. However, licensees are required to intimate the Board within 15 days from the date of occurrence of the force majeure event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PNGRB CGD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp