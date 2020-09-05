Huge export potential in animation, VFX sector: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the animation, visual effects (VFX) and gaming industry holds huge export potential for India and the segment can add a lot in the country's foreign exchange earnings.

He also said that start-ups and young entrepreneurs have huge potential in the sector.

The sector "can add to a lot of foreign exchange earnings and there is a huge export potential that your sector has and every opportunity needs to be seized both domestic or international", the minister said.

He was addressing the industry representatives at CII's Global AVGC (animation, VFX, gaming and comics) Summit.

Further, he sought help of the industry to bring in some kind of entertainment to passengers during their train journey through audio-visuals.

On the request of the industry for some kind of support measures, he asked them to submit proposals so that it can be taken up with the finance ministry.

On opening of more National Institutes of Design (NID), he said the ministry is struggling to get people for the existing five institutes.

"Help me in running those NIDs, without off-course bringing too much politics or radicalism into the NIDs.

I want them to be education institutes, not political institutes," he added.