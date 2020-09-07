STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold prices rise Rs 258, silver gains Rs 837

The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 73.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

Published: 07th September 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 258 to Rs 51,877 per 10 grams in the national capital supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 51,619 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also gained Rs 837 to Rs 69,448 per kg, from Rs 68,611 per kg in the previous trade. The rupee depreciated 21 paise to 73.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

In the international market, gold and silver both were trading flat at USD 1,932 per ounce and USD 26.93 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices held narrow trading range on Monday in the absence of US markets," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Navneet Damani, vice-president (commodities research) of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Gold in today's (Monday) Asian session has been trading on a flat note and volatility remained low as US markets remained shut on account of the Labour Day holiday."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold prices US dollar HDFC Securities
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp