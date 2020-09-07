STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti Suzuki India reports 11 per cent rise in production in August

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,21,381 units last month as compared to 1,10,214 units in August 2019, a growth of 10 per cent.

Published: 07th September 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its total production in August increased by 11 per cent to 1,23,769 units.

The company had produced a total of 1,11,370 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,21,381 units last month as compared to 1,10,214 units in August 2019, a growth of 10 per cent.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models were at 22,208 units as against 13,814 units in the year-ago month, up 61 per cent.

Compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, were produced at a marginally higher rate at 67,348 units as against 67,095 units in August 2019, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- was up 44 per cent at 21,737 units as compared to 15,099 units in the same month last year.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,388 units as against 1,156 units in the year-ago month.

