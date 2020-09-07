STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI board clears voluntary retirement scheme for 2020, thousands to apply

All permanent employees who have completed 25 years of service or 55 years of age can opt for the scheme. However, it is up to the bank to accept or reject applications.

Published: 07th September 2020 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The State Bank of India board has approved the voluntary retirement scheme for 2020, a senior official told TNIE. 

All permanent employees who have completed 25 years of service or 55 years of age can opt for the scheme. However, it is up to the bank to accept or reject applications.

Those who avail VRS get one year’s full salary or half pay for the remaining service period (whichever amount is lower). SBI offers VRS every year between December and March, subject to board approval.

The bank doesn’t have any ‘targets’ for VRS; each year, 15,000-20,000 SBI employees retire. 

VRS gives the bank the opportunity to rationalise costs while officers who have reached a saturation level in their career get a respectable exit option.

However, National Organisation of Bank Workers opposed the move saying it reflects the management’s anti-worker attitude. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Bank of India voluntary retirement scheme
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp