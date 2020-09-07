STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SIP investments jump 143 per cent, monthly registration doubled in FY20: Paytm Money

The company said it registered a 100 per cent increase in monthly new SIP registrations on a year-on-year basis in 2019-20.

Published: 07th September 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital financial services firm Paytm Money on Monday said that monthly investment volume in systematic investment plans (SIP) has risen by 143 per cent on its platform in 2019-20.

The company said that it has completed two years of business and has been able to acquire 66 lakh customers to invest in various financial services out of which 70 per cent users were the first time investors.

"Over the last two years, we have enabled new users from small cities and towns to invest with confidence by providing innovative & personalized services. We strive to become the first step in the investment journey so that every user benefits from technology and financial inclusion," Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar said in a statement.

The company said it registered a 100 per cent increase in monthly new SIP registrations on a year-on-year basis in 2019-20.

"In the last financial year, Paytm Money registered over a 100 per cent increase in Monthly New SIP registrations and a 143 per cent increase in Total Monthly Investment volumes. It now clocks total investment of over Rs 20 crore in mutual funds volume," the statement said.

The parent firm of the company Paytm last week announced that its revenue has increased to Rs 3,629 crore and losses have narrowed by 40 per cent.

The loss of Paytm in 2019-20 was Rs 2,597.46 crore while in 2018-19 the company had posted a loss of Rs 4,150.47 crore.

Paytm Money said that over 2.5 lakh users have registered for its stockbroking service in less than a month of its launch.

"We strive to become the first step in the investment journey so that every user benefits from technology and financial inclusion. With the launch of our stockbroking platform, we plan to repeat the disruption we bought to the mutual fund industry and in a few years be the number one equity platform," Sridhar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paytm Money SIP systematic investment plans
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp