STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's GDP may see double-digit contraction in FY21: Ratings agencies

On Tuesday agencies including Goldman Sachs, Fitch Ratings and India Ratings downgraded their growth estimates, now expecting GDP to contract in the double-digits. 

Published: 09th September 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

GDP

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After India’s worse-than-expected GDP performance in the first quarter—tanking by 23.9 per cent—global ratings agencies have revised their forecasts for the current fiscal year.

On Tuesday agencies including Goldman Sachs, Fitch Ratings and India Ratings downgraded their growth estimates, now expecting GDP to contract in the double-digits. 

Investment bank Goldman Sachs said it expects Indian economy to undergo a deeper recession in FY21 with a contraction of 14.8 per cent, worse than its earlier estimate of 11.8 per cent.

“We now forecast Q3 2020, and Q4 2020 at GDP growth of -13.7 per cent yoy and -9.8 per cent yoy, respectively. Our estimates imply that real GDP falls by 11.1 per cent in calendar year 2020, and by 14.8 per cent in FY21,” the investment bank said in a research note.

However, Goldman Sachs added that it expects a bounce back next year in the June quarter due to favorable base effects.

Fitch Ratings too lowered its forecast for the current fiscal 2020-21, expecting GDP to contract by 10.5 per cent against its earlier estimate of contraction of 5 per cent.

“The severe fall in activity has damaged household and corporate incomes and balance sheets, amid limited fiscal support. A looming deterioration in asset quality in the financial sector will hold back credit provision amid weak bank capital buffers. Furthermore, high inflation has added strains to household income,” Fitch said.

Other forecasters such as Nomura, India Ratings, HSBC have also lowered India’s growth projection.
India Ratings, the Indian subsidiary of Fitch, predicts a sharper fall of 11.8 per cent in India’s real GDP and says recovery will be visible only by third quarter of FY 22.

“Only in the third quarter of FY22, will India’s nominal GDP be bigger than that in Q4 FY20—a loss of nearly two years,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings.

He added that the loss of a tenth in the nominal GDP will result in poor revenue collections, and considerably enlarge the fiscal deficit, which the agency pegs at 8.2 per cent of GDP for FY21. 

9% contraction in calender year 2020? 

Other major ratings agencies have also revised India’s growth forecast downward. Nomura now expects India’s GDP to contract by 9.0 per cent YoY in 2020 against it’s early prediction of 5 per cent, and by 10.8 per cent in FY21 against the earlier forecast of 6.1 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GDP India GDP Goldman Sachs Fitch Ratings India Ratings
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp