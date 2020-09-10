STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Global anti-China sentiment sees exports surge for toymaker Funskool

A spurt in anti-China sentiment in several regions across the world has resulted in a boost in exports as far as local toy manufacturer Funskool is concerned.

Published: 10th September 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool, India

R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool, India

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A spurt in anti-China sentiment in several regions across the world has resulted in a boost in exports as far as local toy manufacturer Funskool is concerned. According to the firm’s chief executive officer R Jeswant, Funskool has seen a twenty per cent year-on-year increase in its exports over the  past two-three months. 

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, enquiries for sourcing toys from foreign companies have gone up sharply. Our exports are doing significantly well,”  Jeswant, CEO of Funskool India, told this publication. He went to point out that this has had a positive impact on business and that this year’s export revenue may be higher with demand from other global toy-makers rising significantly higher. 

Despite the slump in the domestic market, the company is confident that growth in exports will help it in achieving a turnover at par with last year. “Summer vacations are the peak business months for us, but the lockdown resulted in a complete washout. The domestic market is slowly reviving but we will only be able to reach our pre-Covid level in the October- December quarter,” said Jeswant.

To cater to the rising consumer base and attract more customers, the company also plans to launch at least 100-120 new products this financial year. The new launches will include board games, wooden toys, educational toys, and even play stations. After the PM’s recent emphasis on local toy production, the company is also contemplating working on the traditional toys segment.

“We have plans to bring out traditional toys, but the project may take some time as we have to do a lot of research and planning on it,” Jeswant noted. The company has two plants in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, and one in Goa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Funskool
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp