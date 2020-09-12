STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India Inc to see earnings shrink 24 per cent in FY21: Moody’s Investors

It added that credit quality will also weaken across rated Indian non-financial corporates due to the outbreak even as a slowing economy dampens consumer confidence and business activity. 

Published: 12th September 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and a prolonged slowdown, earnings of Indian  companies are expected to decline by a quarter in fiscal 2021, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Friday. 

The global ratings agency estimates the aggregate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for its 22 rated companies to fall by 24 per cent and debt/EBITDA leverage to rise to around 4x in FY21. 

It added that credit quality will also weaken across rated Indian non-financial corporates due to the outbreak even as a slowing economy dampens consumer confidence and business activity.

“The economic slowdown is exacerbating existing challenges particularly in sectors vulnerable to declining consumption and resource price volatility, such as in the automotive, oil & gas, mining and steel sectors,” Kaustubh Chaubal, Moody’s vice-president and senior credit officer, said.  Going ahead, Moody’s believes recovery will gather pace in the third quarter of the FY21 as easing of lockdown releases pent-up demand and helps normalise activities. 

“Even with the expectation of recovery gathering pace from the third quarter, aggregate revenue in FY22 will still continue to be 7 per cent short of the level in FY20, before the pandemic,” it added. India’s GDP contracted 23.9 per cent for the three months to June 2020, the sharpest decline among major economies.

The decline in corporate earning during the first three months of FY21 was much steeper than the GDP contraction. According to Credit Suisse, BSE 100 companies saw their sales plummeting by an average 30 per cent in Q1, while their operating profit fell by 35 per cent. Even as this trend improves, sectors like retail and travel would see a delayed recovery.

All eyes on third quarter

According to Moody’s the recovery will gather pace in the third quarter of FY21, as easing of lockdown give rise to pent-up demand, normalising economic activities further.

TAGS
India Inc COVID COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp