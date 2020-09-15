Big Billion Days to create 70,000 seasonal jobs this festive season: Flipkart

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Homegrown e-commerce major, Flipkart said on Tuesday that it will hire for 70,000 direct jobs and lakhs of indirect seasonal roles ahead of the Big Billion Days festival season sales.

Direct new employment opportunities have been created in Flipkart’s supply chain ecosystem including jobs of delivery executives, pickers, packers, and sorters whereas the contractual hires will be at seller partner locations and kiranas.

Previously, the e-tailer onboarded 50,000 kirana stores across 850 cities in the country to cater to the increased demand and ensure faster deliveries.

Flipkart said that it is also targetting job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season.

The expansion and strengthening of the supply chain will help create a robust system enabling millions of new e-commerce users to shop online seamlessly as lakhs of ecosystem players gear up for the festive season, Bengaluru headquartered e-tailer said.

After an initial slump in sales due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns, the Gross Merchandise value (GMV)of the e-commerce companies has surpassed the pre-COVID levels.

With the entry of Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart, the stakeholders like Amazon and Flipkart have strengthened their last-mile delivery capabilities as well as their grocery verticals since they would be now competing with Reliance’s strong hyperlocal retail network.

“We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD).

"As a front runner in e-commerce, our training and investment in the workforce is widely recognised, and contributes to skill development and enhances employability. By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy,” Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said.

The e-commerce majors, over the past few months, have announced setting up of additional fulfillment centres (FCs) in various cities closer to seller/ partner locations in order to ensure faster deliveries for customers.

As such, there has been a massive spike in the requirement of new roles across various points in the logistics network.

Flipkart said that it will also train the new hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.

These include customer service, delivery, installation, and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications, and ERPs.

The training during this period will help impart future-ready skills for the participating workforce, enabling career progression in the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India, it added.