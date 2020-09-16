STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cracker industry pins hopes on Diwali to bring back spark to the business

The upcoming Diwali festival is the only ray of hope for the struggling cracker manufacturing units to be back in business.

Published: 16th September 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Only low emission firecrackers with permissible decibel sound limits should be sold in the market. IN PIC: An employee is seen manufacturing crackers in a cracker unit at Sivakasi. (Photo | K K Sundar)

Image for representational purpose only

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The upcoming Diwali festival is the only ray of hope for the struggling cracker manufacturing units to be back in business. With godowns full with unsold crackers, paucity of buyers and production down by 50 per cent, cracker makers in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, are worried about their future.

Over 1,000 manufacturing units located in Sivakasi, which accounts for over 95  per cent of the cracker production in the country and employs over three lakh workers, have been hit hard as the peak wedding season was completely washed out due to Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown. 

Uncertainty prevails even over Diwali celebration now.  But, manufacturers are hopeful that soon the different state governments will call for applications for temporary licence from shopkeepers wanting to sell firecrackers, which will boost their business.

“Many small units are staring at closure while big manufacturers are operating at only 50 per cent capacity as there is no demand. We have requested the Centre to announce that Diwali celebrations will happen this year. We are hopeful that the state governments will take note of our plea and call for applications for temporary license for selling fire crackers,” said P Ganesan, president of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers  Association (TANFAMA). 

The demand from retailers will prompt wholesalers to purchase crackers from the units. Ganesan added that the units are also struggling to pay their workers as factories were fully closed during lockdown. 
The Sivakasi cracker industry does business worth Rs 3,000 crore annually. “Usually, we start getting advance orders at least four months before Diwali but this year there are no buyers.

Major orders come from North India and we are eagerly waiting for the orders as it will help us to clear the huge stocks of finished goods piled up in the store houses. Our factories are also loaded with raw materials,” said Rajendra Raja, vice-president, Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali cracker Cracker business
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp