STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI, Titan launch contactless payment watches

Account holders of the bank can tap their Titan Pay watch on contactless payment point-of-sale (POS) machines without the need of swiping or inserting their debit card

Published: 16th September 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI) and Titan Company have partnered to introduce a range of Titan Pay watches powered by YONO, the lender's mobile banking app.

These watches will have contactless payment functions.

With this launch, account holders of the bank can tap their Titan Pay watch on contactless payment point-of-sale (POS) machines without the need of swiping or inserting their debit card, the bank said in a statement.

"We believe this innovative offering will redefine the shopping experience for our customers with tap and pay technology.

The opportunities are endless because we have seen the explosion in digital transactions.

The time is right for contactless (payments)," the bank's chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters.

To avail this facility, a customer has to be a registered user for YONO, he said.

Currently, YONO has 26 million registered users.

The bank said payments of up to Rs 2,000 can be made without entering a PIN.

A secure certified near-field communication (NFC) chip embedded in the watch strap by Tappy Technologies enables all the functionalities of a standard contactless debit card of the bank.

The payment feature on these watches will be accessible on over 2 million contactless MasterCard-enabled POS machines in the country.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
contactless payments State bank of India SBI Titan Pay watches YONO
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp