STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ShareChat acquires video production company HPF Films

Some of these include shows like Zindagi Express, Ishq Mohalla, The Dating Scientist, What The Goat and Stones & Wounds.

Published: 16th September 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo : Twitter/ShareChat)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian social media platform ShareChat on Wednesday said it has acquired HPF Films, a video production company specialised in digital content.

The acquisition will help ShareChat and its short video platform Moj to strengthen their efforts towards building a better content ecosystem, establishing a stronger creator fraternity, and augmenting their advertising solutions for brands, a company statement said.

However, the company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. Started in 2018, HPF Films has ideated and produced over 3,500 titles across different formats including web-series, digital ads, short films, and documentaries for more than 20 brands like Meesho, OKCredit, ixigo, and Ola among others.

Some of these include shows like Zindagi Express, Ishq Mohalla, The Dating Scientist, What The Goat and Stones & Wounds.

HPF Films - which has been profitable since its inception - has developed video production and content capabilities across 12 Indic languages.

It currently owns over 100 channels across multiple digital platforms with a network of over 120 collaborating artists, the statement said.

"As ShareChat continues on the aggressive growth journey, it is important for us to invest and build capabilities required to sustain growth on a large base.

This acquisition will help us build a framework for our creators and nurture them to evolve as influencers on the platform," ShareChat Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategic Finance Manohar Charan said.

HPF's strength on the creative side will also help ShareChat in creating innovative, high performing advertising solutions for the brands looking at engaging with the platform's audiences, he added.

The 25-member team from HPF Films has already joined ShareChat and will be contributing towards content operations, digital marketing, creative solutions and creator management for both ShareChat and Moj, the statement said.

"We started HPF Films to address the growing demand for digital video content. Today, snackable video has emerged as the preferred content format on smartphones, and we have proven capabilities to contribute to the ecosystem," HPF Films COO and co-founder Navin Lalwani said.

He added that HPF Films will assist the creators on ShareChat and Moj for better content creation through workshops and training, and strengthen the content operations and ad solutions.

ShareChat presently has over 130 million monthly active users, while Moj has over 50 million monthly active users.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ShareChat HPF Films
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp