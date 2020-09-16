STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sterlite Technologies shares close nearly 4 pc higher

The scrip rose by 3.78 per cent to close at Rs 163.25 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6 per cent to Rs 166.80 apiece.

Published: 16th September 2020

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday closed with nearly 4 per cent gains after the company announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network.

On the NSE, it closed 3.62 per cent higher at Rs 162.95.

In traded volume terms, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 29 lakh units on the NSE during the day.

On Tuesday, the company said it would build a modern optical fibre network for Bharti Airtel across 10 telecom circles.

The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver enhanced customer experience through scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth, it had said. 

