IKEA sets up its global office in Bengaluru

Published: 17th September 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

IKEA-Hyderabad

Customers stand outside Ikea's store in Hyderabad, India. (File| AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swedish furniture giant IKEA will set up its new global office in Bengaluru and hire for key roles as the company is planning to expand its digital footprints in line with the new consumer shopping trends shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

An IKEA, India spokesperson told TNIE that the company is in the middle of a hiring process and will continue to recruit more talent targeted at setting up a digital framework in the country.

The company is investing in a new global office to operate within the areas of Global Business Operations (GBO), Digital, and Centres of Expertise (CoE) which will help streamline, simplify, and standardise ways of its operations, while diversifying the overall digital footprint, IKEA said in a statement.

The office will operate from the Karle Special Economic Zone, in Bengaluru. Bengaluru will be the first Indian city which will be the key partner for the group functions such as Finance, Digital, Procurement and People & Culture to continuously improve ways of working. Currently IKEA’s GBO centers operate in cities including Poznan (Poland), Shanghai (China) and Baltimore (US).

“India is not only a growing retail destination for us but also one of the strongest markets when it comes to global business operations capabilities. We have long-term growth plans to expand over time,” said Lalitha Indrakanti, Head of GBO for IKEA Retail (Ingka Group).

