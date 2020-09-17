STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Karthik Narain to lead $3 billion 'Accenture Cloud First' group

Karthik Narain, who served as the lead for Accenture Technology in North America, will lead the new venture and join the Global Management Committee from October 1.

Published: 17th September 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Accenture

Accenture (File photo)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Global professional services company Accenture on Thursday announced the 'Accenture Cloud First group with a $3 billion investment over three years to help clients accelerate their digital transformation.

Karthik Narain, who served as the lead for Accenture Technology in North America, will lead the new venture and join the Global Management Committee from October 1.

"Accenture Cloud First and our substantial investment demonstrate our commitment to delivering greater value to our clients when they need it most. Digital transformation requires cloud at scale, and post-Covid leadership requires that every business become a 'cloud first' business," said Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture.

An industry veteran based in Silicon Valley, Narain helped guide 'Global 2000' brands in using the power of the cloud and other technologies to transform their businesses.

Over his 20-year career, he has led many innovative technology programs for clients across a variety of industry sectors, including Software & Platforms, Financial Services and High Tech.

'Accenture Cloud First' is a new multi-service group of 70,000 Cloud professionals.

It will bring together the company's industry and technology capabilities, ecosystem partnerships, and deep commitment to learning and upskilling clients' employees and to responsible business, with the focus on enabling organisations to move to the cloud with greater speed and achieve greater value for all their stakeholders at this critical time, the company said in a statement.

The $3 billion investment, the company said, will be used to continue advancing industry roadmaps, data models and solutions; cloud AI data and AI architectures; integrated full-stack infrastructure and applications capabilities; cloud tools, assets and automation to drive lower unit cost and innovation; and research and development in edge computing and related cloud technologies.

With most businesses currently at only about 20 per cent in the Cloud, moving to 80 per cent or more rapidly and cost effectively is a massive change that requires a bold new model.

"Accenture Cloud First, along with our $3 billion investment and our market-leading Software as a Service capabilities in Intelligent Platform Services, ensures that we provide our clients with value, speed and innovation in every part of their Cloud journey," said Paul Daugherty, group chief executive, Accenture Technology.

With nearly $11 billion in Cloud revenue in its fiscal year 2019, Accenture said its leadership spans from Software as a Service (SaaS) to its migration, infrastructure and application cloud services.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karthik Narain Accenture Cloud First group Accenture Technology
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp