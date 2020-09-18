STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dr Reddy's shares extend rally; zoom over 10 per cent

Continuing its rally for the fourth consecutive day, the stock gained 10.36 per cent to close at Rs 5,326.70 on the BSE.

Published: 18th September 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped over 10 per cent on Friday after the company said it has settled a litigation with a unit of Bristol Myers Squibb related to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, used in the treatment of cancer.

Continuing its rally for the fourth consecutive day, the stock gained 10.36 per cent to close at Rs 5,326.70 on the BSE.

During the day, it rose by 13.88 per cent to Rs 5,497 -- its record high level. On the NSE, it zoomed 9.92 per cent to close at Rs 5,306.In traded volume terms, 6.37 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The Hyderabad-based company has settled litigation with Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement on Thursday.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide the company with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US, beginning on a confidential date after March 2022, subject to regulatory approval, it added. The agreed-upon percentages are confidential, Dr Reddy's said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories had risen in the last two days as Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF will supply 100 million (10 crore) doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the drug maker upon getting regulatory approval in India. Meanwhile, the BSE healthcare index also rose 3.50 per cent to close at 20,404.76.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Reddy's
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
View of Koyambedu market. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Chennai's Koyambedu market reopens after 4 months
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp