STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Google bans Paytm from playstore citing violations, payments app says money of users safe

Paytm said Google had communicated that the cash back feature with the recently launched ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on the app is in violation of their policy on gambling

Published: 18th September 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Google has taken down India’s popular digital payments app Paytm and another fantasy sports platform Paytm First Games from its playstore for various policy violations related to online gambling and sports betting.

Google India said on Friday that the company decided to terminate Google Play Developer accounts after repeated policy violations by the app developer and they will only be brought back into the playstore when the developer complies by the regulations. According to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Paytm currently has more than 450 million users in India.

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes an app leading consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” said Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy. Except in countries like France, Ireland and the UK, Google does not allow apps that contain content or services that facilitate online gambling.

For third party apps which advertise online gambling, Google’s policy requires that the ad must clearly display information about responsible gambling on its landing page, the advertised app listing itself or within the app. In addition, the app must not have an ownership interest in gambling or real money games, lotteries, or tournament services advertised.

Paytm meanwhile said that Google India had communicated to the company that the cash back feature with the recently launched ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on the consumer app is in violation of the playstore’s policy on gambling.

“We recently launched the ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on our consumer app for users to engage in their passion of cricket and get cashback. The game allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and receive Paytm Cashback. Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling. The Paytm Android app has thus been unlisted from Google’s Play Store and is temporarily unavailable to users for new downloads or updates,” the payments major said in a statement. It added that all the activities on the app are lawful and that the cashback component has been temporarily removed to meet Google’s policy requirements.
 
“We continue to work with Google to restore the app. We assure all our users that their balances and linked accounts are 100% safe,” the company  said.

The action by Google comes a day before the Indian Premier League kicks off. The cricket fever in the country has attracted millions of sports lovers to the online gambling and fantasy sports platforms, which haven't been banned in India yet. In fact, the IPL’s title sponsorship worth $32 million was recently won by Dream 11, a fantasy sports startup where people bet on their favourite teams/players to win real money games/prizes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paytm Play Store google
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
View of Koyambedu market. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Chennai's Koyambedu market reopens after 4 months
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp