STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LIC’s investments in PSUs surge to Rs 25 lakh crore, private sector share dips

For instance, the government sold equity stakes in BHEL, Engineers India, MMTC, New India Assurance, General Insurance Corporation of India and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC headquarters in Chennai (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the golden goose that has come to the rescue of the government time and again, has cumulatively invested Rs 25 lakh crore as of March 2020 in the public sector. 

According to latest data (provisional) from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the state-owned insurer’s share of investment in public sector entities shot up to 84.6 per cent from about 73.8 per cent a decade ago, translating to a near 15 per cent annual growth in LIC’s public sector investments over the past decade.

To be sure, a bulk of the investment was made under the Modi government. LIC’s investments in the public sector rose from Rs 13.4 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs 22.6 lakh crore in FY19—the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government. 

From lending a helping hand in many of the government’s stake sales in a wide variety of public sector companies to bailing out fund-starved sectors such as railways, road or power, LIC has been the financial muscle behind much of the investments. 

For instance, the government sold equity stakes in BHEL, Engineers India, MMTC, New India Assurance, General Insurance Corporation of India and Hindustan Aeronautics. By swooping in to mop up the shares on offer, the insurer in turn, helped the government with its disinvestment targets. Last year, LIC also increased its equity stake in state-owned IDBI Bank.

Constrastingly, the state-run insurer’s cumulative investment in the private sector stood at just Rs 4.5 lakh crore, taking total investment to Rs 29.57 lakh crore at the end of FY20.  LIC’s share of investments in the private sector stands at just 15.2 per cent currently, significantly lower than the 25.7 per cent a decade ago.

Rising tide

  • LIC’s PSU investments rose from Rs 13.4 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs 22.6 lakh crore in FY19 
  • Its cumulative investment in the private sector stood at just Rs 4.5 lakh crore
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC Life Insurance Corporation of India
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp