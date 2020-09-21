STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

10 central trade unions to support nation-wide farmers protest on September 25

Central trade unions and sectoral federations have called upon workers and their unions of all affiliations and across the sectors to join actively.

Published: 21st September 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Members of various farmer organisations hold a protest against the Central Government over agriculture-related ordinances.

Members of various farmer organisations hold a protest against the Central Government over agriculture-related ordinances. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 10 central trade union on Monday announced their support to the nation-wide protest on September 25 by peasants and farm workers to oppose passage of two agri bills in Parliament, saying the BJP government should stop anti-farmers measures.

The joint platform of central trade unions and sectoral federations declares its unstinted support to the initiative of Joint Platform of Peasants and Agricultural Workers Organisations the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee to hold countrywide protest and resistance on 25th September 2020, the central trade unions said in a joint statement.

"We also join them in protesting against the disastrous Electricity Amendment Bill 2020," the statement said.

The ten trade unions are NTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed it as a "watershed moment" in the history of Indian agriculture, asserting that the bills will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers.

The Congress and other opposition parties have slammed the bills as "death warrants" of farmers.

Central trade unions and sectoral federations have called upon workers and their unions of all affiliations and across the sectors to join actively in the programmes of protest and resistance being organised by peasants' organisations in and around their respective areas, the statement said.

The trade unions alleged that the proposed laws are aimed at completely restructuring the management of the agricultural economy including farm trade in total favour of the big-landlord corporate nexus and multinational trading cliques on agricultural produce.

"They virtually kill the rights and entitlements of the agricultural population. The Essential Commodities Act and related anti-hoarding, anti-black-marketing regulations are going to be curbed," it sad.

They are of the view that the virtual withdrawal of government's role in ensuring fair and remunerative prices for farmers' produce will pave the way for ultimate doing away with government procurement of agricultural produce with minimum support price.

In totality, peasant agriculture will be totally ruined, on which survival of more than 60 per cent population is dependent, the statement said.

The new measures are also aimed to facilitate profiteering by big players like Adani, Wilmar, Reliance, Walmart, Birla, ITC etc and also large trading companies, both foreign and domestic, it alleged.

The joint countrywide action on September 25 which may turn into total Bandh in Punjab and Haryana and series of blockades in every corner of the country, is therefore a necessary action to protect farmers, food security and the country's economy, the unions stated.

More from Business
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
central trade unions farmers protest Farm bills
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp