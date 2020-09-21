STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investors’ guide to Sebi’s modified Net Asset Value rules for mutual funds

Come January 1, 2021, mutual fund investors will be able to avail the closing net asset value (NAV) of a scheme on the day their funds are realised.

Published: 21st September 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI building

SEBI building (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Come January 1, 2021, mutual fund investors will be able to avail the closing net asset value (NAV) of a scheme on the day their funds are realised. The new NAV rules, however, will not be applicable to liquid and overnight funds and cut-off timings for all schemes shall remain unchanged, said markets regular Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a recent circular.

“It has been decided that in respect of purchase of units of mutual fund schemes, closing NAV of the day shall be applicable on which the funds are available for utilisation irrespective of size and time of receipt of such application,” Sebi said. Currently, investment up to Rs 2 lakh in an equity or debt mutual fund gets the NAV of the same day if the application is submitted before 1 pm. For higher sums, the NAV is applicable subject to realisation of funds. This could be up to three days after the cheque is submitted. Sebi is now implementing a level playing field for all investors.

The mutual fund schemes—except liquid and overnight—shall allot the units and NAVs on the basis of when the funds have realised the cheques rather than the size or time of the investments. If you submit the purchase application after 1 pm, you get the next day’s NAV. Similarly, if you submit the application before 12:30 pm you get the previous day’s NAV. In addition to the submission of the application, the new circular also mandates that the money has to reach the fund house on the same day to get that day’s NAV.

Meanwhile, experts say that the new system may be an issue for investors who submit purchase orders very close to the cut off time. Funds can be credited quickly through online fund transfers, but there could be some lag for cheque deposits. Customers of smaller banks also tend to have slower settlement cycles.
That apart, the circular says that AMCs need to put in place a detailed written-down policy including details of the specific activities and the roles and responsibilities of various teams engaged in various activities for the fund

More from Business
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mutual fund investors Sebi Net Asset Value
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp