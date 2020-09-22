STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No ban on imports of electronic parts: Electronics and IT minister Dhotre

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:53 AM

For representation purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as India has banned over 200 Chinese apps in the past few months, it has no plans to ban imports of electronic equipment from the neighbouring nation.

“The government has not proposed to ban the import of electronic equipment and parts thereof from China,” said Sanjay Dhotre, MoS, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) while replying to a query in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

He added that steps are being taken to broad base the sources of electronic components / raw material imports in India while promoting domestic electronics production at the same time in order to reduce dependency on a single market so that “any sudden / abrupt / unforeseen event such as the Covid-19 outbreak does not cause large-scale shortage of inventory in the domestic market.”

The relation between India and China continue to remain tensed over the border issues in Ladakh. In recent times, India has taken multiple steps to reduce presence of China in its business ecosystem.

Dhotre had previously also clarified that the Indian government has no plans to exclude Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE from 5G network infrastructure contracts.

