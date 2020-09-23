STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Direct benefit transfer system for power subsidies faces criticism

The draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill released by the Centre is facing stiff opposition from stakeholders, with critics stating that making the proposed system viable will be a difficult task. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill released by the Centre is facing stiff opposition from stakeholders, with critics stating that making the proposed system viable will be a difficult task. 

The bill proposes a direct benefit transfer (DBT) system for electricity subsidies, akin to that used for LPG. Currently, state governments transfer subsidies directly to power distributors (discoms) who collect subsidised fees from consumers.

But if the draft bill is made into law, state governments will have to pay subsidies directly into the consumer’s account, who will then have to pay the full amount to the discom. According to industry sources, many states and discoms are opposed to the move, though by no means not all. Andhra Pradesh has announced a DBT system for farmers with a plan that includes setting up smart meters.

Proponents also say that discoms’ financial health will be improved—saved from the vagaries of state government payouts. But critics note that securing full and regular payment from customers will be a difficult task, as will ensuring that DBT payments are made by governments on time. 

In a recent virtual conference organised by Care Ratings, BSES Rajdhani Power CEO Amal Sinha said that the scheme was well intentioned but will face “operational challenges”. “Since it also involves shelling out a lot of finances, it is practically not possible,” Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam CFO Shubhadeep Sen added.  

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG DBT Electricity
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp