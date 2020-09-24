STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill passed

Bilateral netting refers to offsetting the claims arising from dealings between two parties to determine the net amount payable or receivable from one party to the other.

Published: 24th September 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

A view of Parliament House. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Parliament on Wednesday passed Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, which aims at providing a firm legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts. The move would also enable banks to increase credit limits for counter parties and enable release of large amounts of locked up capital in the banking system for onward lending.

 “The Bill is critical for stability of the financial market... This bill will actually bring in a firm legal basis for bilateral netting between two counterparties...Multilateral netting has been taken care of,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the bill in Rajya Sabha. 

Bilateral netting refers to offsetting the claims arising from dealings between two parties to determine the net amount payable or receivable from one party to the other. Explaining it further, the finance minister said that Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill covers financial contracts entered into, on a bilateral basis, outside the clearing system.

The Bill will empower financial regulators such as RBI, SEBI, IRDAI to notify contracts under its purview as qualified financial contractors. The value of bilateral derivative contracts is estimated by the Clearing Corporation of India to be Rs 56,33,257 crore as of March 2018, said Sitharaman.

The minister also said that the bill has been brought in to address the lessons learnt from the 2008 global financial crisis and added that if the legislation was available in 2017, banks would have had Rs 42,192 crore for onward lending, but they had to keep it locked up. “Money locked up in banks is not available while economy is starved for funds. This will enhance liquidity and economy will get lubrication,” the minister added.

Money bills returned
The Rajya Sabha also returned the Appropriation Bill, without any discussion. This Bill allows the government to withdraw funds from Consolidated Fund of India to meet its expenses during the year

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament Bilateral Netting
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp