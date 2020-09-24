STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre extends Kotak’s term as IL&FS chairman's tenure by 1 year

Kotak was mandated to complete the resolution of the IL&FS and its group companies, which have a debt of over Rs 90,000 crore, through a fair and transparent process.

Published: 24th September 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Uday Kotak (File | PTI)

Uday Kotak (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the IL&FS issues are still pending to be resolved, the Centre on Wednesday has extended the tenure of Uday Kotak as Chairman of IL&FS for one more year,  till October 2, 2021. In the year 2018, the Centre had dissolved the fraud-hit IL&FS crisis and had restructured board of the company with Uday Kotak as the chairman of the company.

Kotak was mandated to complete the resolution of the IL&FS and its group companies, which have a debt of over Rs 90,000 crore, through a fair and transparent process. Till June 30, however, IL&FS addressed debt of Rs 17,640 crore from a combination of completed asset sales, debt repayment to green entities, debt  discharged in non-green entities and available cash balance across the group.

“This extension is a step towards fulfilling the National and Public duty, entrusted on the new IL&FS Board, to resolve one of India’s largest financial sector challenges - comprising of over 300 companies in the Group,” an IL&FS spokesperson said.

More from Business.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uday Kotak IL&FS
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp