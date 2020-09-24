Flipkart Wholesale enters 12 new cities ahead of festive season

By PTI

BENGALURU: Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, on Thursday announced the expansionof its operations into 12 new cities.

Expanding with the fashion category in these cities, Flipkart Wholesalewould now be operationalinGhaziabad, Faridabad, Mysuru, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira- Bhayandar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

By this year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand into categories such as home & kitchen and grocery, it said in a statement.

Recently, Flipkart secured a fresh $62.8 million investment from the Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.

The fund has been raised through Flipkart’s Singapore-based parent entity and is likely a part of the larger $1.2 billion round which was announced by the e-tailer in July.

The fundraise also comes at a time when the Chinese tech investors including Tencent, Alibaba and Bytedance are moving their headquarters to Singapore amid a furore in the US and India over data privacy and control issues by the Chinese government, which could potentially prove to be a national security threat.